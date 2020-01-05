Ferrari crashes into Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurant

article

A Ferrari crashed into a popular restaurant in West Hollywood Saturday afternoon.

The luxury sports car slammed through the front window and into the patio area of The Pump, a restaurant and bar owned by Lisa Vanderpump.

Officials say the Ferrari was trying to turn onto Santa Monica Blvd. but lost control, jumped the curb and slammed into the building. One person sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Several people inside the restaurant ran for cover as the car came to stop.

Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd arrived to the business later in the afternoon to survey the damage.



Pump is one of several restaurants the couple owns.