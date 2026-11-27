article

The Brief The declaration covers several counties across Central Florida after historic flooding. Residents can call 1-800-621-3362 for additional information.



A second Major Disaster Declaration request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been approved for several Central Florida counties following separate flooding events across the state.

The Second Declaration will cover Brevard, Flagler, Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties in Central Florida for heavy rains and flooding that began on November 16. The declaration also covers Broward, Indian River, and Putnam counties.

The First Declaration that was approved covered Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach and St Lucie counties.

Residents are urged to document the damage and maintain record from when the damage occurred.

For more information, residents can click here or call 1-800-621-3362.