Family of teen killed on ICON Park ride expected to file lawsuit Monday

The family of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death while on the Orlando FreeFall ride in March is expected to file a lawsuit Monday, according to a family spokesperson.



The lawsuit is expected to be filed in Orange County court, according to the family attorney, Michael Haggard.



FOX 35 has also learned that Sampson’s mother, Nekia Dodd, is expected to talk with reporters about her son’s death from her home in St. Louis, Missouri.



Sampson’s father has previously spoken to FOX 35 and other news outlets about his son’s death. He has a separate attorney representing him.

Last Monday officials announced the findings of a report into how Tyre Sampson fell from the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park. The new report shows the operator made "manual adjustments" to his seat when he got on.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said that findings by Quest Engineering, a forensics company hired by the state, determined that the operator of Orlando FreeFall made manual adjustments to the ride's harness proximity sensor "resulting in it being unsafe."

Orlando FreeFall, which opened in December 2021, was touted as the "world's largest drop tower" ride. It is a vertical drop tower ride that takes people some 400 feet into the air, briefly tilts forward, and then free falls several hundred feet to the ground.