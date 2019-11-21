Family of Orlando man believed to be killed by vaping receives outpouring of support

article

The father of an Orlando man who doctors believe died from vaping said that he has gotten an outpouring of support after sharing the news of his son's passing.

Donald Boyd says his 28-year-old son, Kyle, went to bed last week and never woke up. He went into cardiac arrest twice and never regained consciousness. He was pronounced brain dead after several days in the hospital. Doctors believe that vaping is to blame for his death. He used vape heavily and he had pneumonia that was more than likely caused by it.

“The medical staff tested for drugs,” Kyle's step-father Kevin Lambrecht said. "There were no drugs involved. There was no THC. There was no marijuana. There was no alcohol. His only vice was vaping and we just didn’t realize how bad that is.”

Donald is now in the process of planning Kyle's funeral. He says that he is encouraged by seeing more people warning others about vaping.

According to his family, Kyle worked with those suffering from addiction. They would like donations to be made in his honor to Matthew’s Hope, a nonprofit in Winter Garden. To donate, text MHM to 41444 or visit MatthewsHopeMinistries.org and use the 'Donate' button.

Kyle's funeral is on Friday at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph's on Alafaya Trail in Orlando.

