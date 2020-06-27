Face masks required in Daytona Beach starting Sunday

article

A face mask mandate for Daytona Beach goes into effect on Sunday.

City leaders discussed at great length the measure which passed late Friday afternoon, though it will not be officially enforced until a later date. Officials want to get the word out to the public for a period of time. Under the order, residents and visitors will be required to wear a mask while in public.

The action comes following a rise in COVID-19 cases in Volusia County and across the state since the reopening phases began. On Saturday, The Florida Department of Health reported another new 9,585 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total statewide to 132,545. Officials also reported 24 more Florida resident deaths due to coronavirus.

Mask ordinances around the state are causing confusion for some shop owners and customers.

So far, there has been no statewide mandate, but several cities and counties from the Panhandle to South Florida have made their own ordinances. Now, the Florida Retail Federation is speaking out, saying it's unfair to make employees enforce the mask mandates.

“The mask issue, in and of itself, has shown itself to be very volatile. There is definitely, for some people, a political component to it. We really don’t think our sales associates, who are on the front lines providing services to Floridians, should be the ones to be in the middle of that battleground,” said Scott Shalley, CEO of the Florida Retail Federation.

Despite pressure from Democrats, Governor Ron DeSantis has refused to issue a statewide mask ordinance.