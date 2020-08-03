Experts weigh on the future of school following COVID-19 changes

article

Decades of traditional schooling got turned upside down in 2020 and three leading education experts are weighing in on the future of school.

Trenton Goble is the Vice President of K-12 strategy for the online learning platform 'Canvas.'

"I don't think we're going to put the genie back in the bottle," he said.

Goble went on to share his insight into the future of the classroom, stating that "I don't think we're going to go back to the way things were in the past. I think people are getting better at utilizing online resources and I think it's going to open up all kinds of possibilities for us. As we consider, how do we find the best educational setting for our students, some of that may be online, some of that may be in person, but I think we're going to see a blended situation for a lot of students."

RELATED: The right learning option: Some students perform better, break bad habits while learning from home

All three agree that blended learning will be the approach going forward.

Advertisement

Pam Roggeman is the Dean of Education at the University of Phoenix.

She told FOX 35 that "I think this will change the way we look at school for a long time to come. I think we will say, remember before the pandemic when we never thought of doing A, B, C or D? And now it has become commonplace. I'm hoping that it will blend the parent guide, on the side, and the teacher in the classroom in a much more comprehensive way than it ever has before."

Roggeman also called on parents to create what she refers to as a "Quaran-Team." She sees the community taking a much more active role in education going forward.

RELATED: 3 ways to save money on school supplies, technology as schools will soon reopen

All three recognized both children and parents are finding out what learning environments work best throughout this entire process.

Doctor Benjamin Heuston is the President and CEO of Waterford.org, the non-profit education foundation. He sees technology as the classroom game-changer as long as it's accessible to all students.

"We've had kind of one, traditional modality in the classroom, and now we're seeing an explosion of different ways to do that. One of the hallmarks of technology is that it allows you to individualize, so you're able to learn and go at whatever pace, and that's a big advantage. Once again, it's important to make sure these tools are available to everyone," Dr. Heuston said."

Blended learning, a strong family support system, and available technology will all shape a new kind of 21st-century classroom.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the rest a Classroom Survival Guide as reopening schools approaches.