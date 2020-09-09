Exclusive costume reveal: Lips in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 talking back to the competition

The newest season of “The Masked Singer” on FOX comes with a sneak peak of its newest contestant, Lips.

If these Lips could talk they’d certainly sing, and that’s exactly what they’ll do as Season 4 starts with a bang to follow up last year’s iconic lineup.

Lips joins a handful of creative costume designs including the Snow Owls, the Crocodile, the Sun, the Giraffe, the mysterious Whatchamacallit, and many more. (Source: FOX)

This season, the “Snow Owls will compete as the show’s first official duet celebrity performance,” according to FOX.

But Lips won’t be taking any lip as the stylish, yet elegant costumed singer takes the stage and captivates audiences for the return of America’s favorite performance spectacular.

Fans can tune in Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT to see a super sneak peek of the all new characters for a taste before the Season 4 premiere of “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on FOX.

