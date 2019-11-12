Everett Miller sentencing: Psychologist says 'PTSD did not cause him to commit this crime'

The penalty phase for convicted cop-killer Everett Miller continued on Tuesday.

Everett Miller was found guilty of the murder of two Kissimmee police officers, Sgt. Sam Howard and Matthew Baxter. He now could face the death penalty.

Dr. Robert Cohen, the psychologist, testifying for Everett Miller’s defense team was on the stand all morning long on Tuesday.

He told the jury he believes Everett Miller had two relatives who suffered from mental illness and that’s something they should take into account.

As for the day Miller killed Kissimmee Police Sgt. Sam Howard and Matthew Baxter, “he told me that he remembers up to it, but he doesn’t remember the actual shooting,” Dr. Cohen testified. He also told the jury that Miller’s mental health had been declining in the days and weeks leading up to those murders.

During cross-examination, prosecutors asked Dr. Cohen about Everett Miller’s PTSD. He confirmed that Miller did suffer from PTSD but admitted that “PTSD did not cause him to commit this crime."

