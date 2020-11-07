Eta restrengthens to tropical storm; watches and warnings issued for parts of Florida

Eta has been upgraded to a tropical storm once again as the system makes its way toward Florida.

On Saturday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Eta is packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

"A turn toward the north and northwest are expected by Sunday afternoon. On the forecast track, the center of Eta will approach the Cayman Islands later today, be near central Cuba tonight and Sunday, and near the Florida Keys or south Florida Sunday night and Monday."

FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro says Florida won't see a direct impact from Eta this weekend, but we will see an indirect impact, which means you'll need an umbrella.

"By Sunday night into Monday morning, it's going to be nearing the Florida Straits and then going to be moving parallel with the Florida Peninsula," Gargaro said. "With the latest forecast track of #ETA, a Tropical Storm Watch has been extended into Brevard County. There is now a Tropical Storm Warning in south Florida. Rain totals could range from 3"-6" and wind gusts more than 50 mph over the next several days."

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Cayman Islands

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, and Matanzas

Northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Andros Island, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island, and New Providence

Florida coast from Golden Beach to Chokoloskee, including Florida Bay

The Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

Florida east coast north of Golden Beach Florida to the Brevard/Volusia county line

Florida west coast north of Chokoloskee to Englewood

Lake Okeechobee

On Sunday and Monday, Central Florida will see very heavy pockets of rain in Orlando as a direct effect of Eta.

Eta is the 28th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which ends on Nov. 30.

