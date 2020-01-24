Employee in custody as lockdown continues at Naval Station Great Lakes

article

A person is in custody Friday morning at Naval Station Great Lakes after an employee drove by a security checkpoint without showing credentials, prompting an hours-long lockdown at the north suburban base.

Someone drove past the front gate at 7:09 a.m., passing a security officer without stopping or showing an ID, according to Naval Station Great Lakes spokesman John Sheppard.

The naval station, about 25 miles north of Chicago, advised personnel to “take cover in nearest building or structure” as officials searched for a “gate runner,” the naval station said in a Facebook post.

The vehicle was found about 9:30 a.m. and the driver, an employee of the base with authorized access, was taken into custody, Sheppard said. The lockdown is ongoing.

“The vehicle and surrounding area are being swept by military working dogs and several buildings have been evacuated,” Sheppard said in a statement released at 10:19 a.m.

A graduation ceremony at the base planned for 9 a.m. was postponed for 10 a.m., the U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command said in a Facebook post.

In an unrelated incident, a limousine caught fire near the base about five minutes before the lockdown, Sheppard said. He said the limo was full of people coming to attend the graduation ceremony.

Shortly after the lockdown announcement, Lake County sheriff’s office spokesman Christopher Covelli said there “is no known threat to anyone outside of the base and they have not requested assistance from us.”

Naval Station Great Lakes is on about 1,600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan and includes about 1,150 buildings. It is the Navy’s largest training facility and is home to the Navy’s only boot camp.