Shelter-in-place issued after fire at recycling plant in NE Houston contained

By Randy Buffington
Published 
Updated 28 mins ago
U.S.
FOX 26 Houston

Houston Fire working to control blaze at recycling plant

The fire broke out just before 4 p.m. at 6800 Irvington near Bennington in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON - After hours of battling a large fire at a recycling plant in northeast Houston, firefighters have contained it.

Authorities say the fire broke out at Independent Texas Recyclers shortly before 4 p.m. at 6800 Irvington near Bennington. A precautionary shelter in place has been issued for a half-mile radius from the plant.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña says the blaze has not been fully extinguished.

He added in a tweet that hazmat crews are monitoring air and water quality.

SkyFOX had aerial coverage of the fire that had heavy smoke build-up throughout the area. 

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, return to FOX 26 for more details as they become available. 