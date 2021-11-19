Elizabeth Holmes Trial: live updates as Holmes takes the stand

The prosecution in the federal fraud trial against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes rested its case-in-chief Friday and dropped one fraud count, clearing the way for the defense to begin calling witnesses.

Prosecutors dropped count 9 in the indictment, which was related to witness "BB," an unnamed Theranos patient. The judge barred that witness from testifying because the prosecution did not include his blood test in a pre-trial list of tests.

Holmes still faces nine additional counts of fraud and two counts of conspiracy.

Things began with journalist Roger Parloff who concluded his testimony in the morning under cross examination from the defense.

Parloff began testifying Thursday after being subpoenaed by the prosecution. He turned over audio recording of interviews with Holmes for his 2014 profile on Theranos for Fortune magazine titled "This CEO is Out for Blood."

The tapes captured Holmes making numerous false claims about Theranos and its technology. Holmes later sent the article around to investors, eventually raising hundreds of millions in capital for the company.