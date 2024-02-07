Officers shot, East Lansdowne, PA house on fire after caller reports 11 year-old child shot

Two officers were shot in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon after coming under fire while responding to reports of a child shot.

Around 3:45 p.m., police received a call claiming an 11-year-old girl had been shot inside a home on Lewis Avenue.

Officers from East Lansdowne and multiple neighboring departments rushed to the scene. As officers approached the home, officials say a gunman opened fire.

Two officers were each shot once in the leg and were pulled to safety by officers from Upper Darby. The wounded officers were then taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where they were listed in stable condition.

One officer was from East Lansdowne Police Department, and the other was a Lansdowne police officer.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer says at some point, the home was set on fire as police surrounded the home.

Stollsteimer says it is still unclear whether an 11-year-old girl was shot.

"We are still actively investigating the scene. We don’t know who was in the house, we don’t know who the shooter was, we don’t know how many people were in there, we don’t know their status, we don’t know if they’re alive," Stollsteimer said.

Officers are working to secure the scene and Stollsteimer says investigators are still waiting to make entry to what’s left of the home as the fire was not yet under control as of 6 p.m. Wednesday evening,

Stollsteimer stressed the heroics of the officers on scene while speaking to reporters outside of the hospital.

"They ran up towards danger so the rest of us can run away from it--they were immediately met by gunfire, and two officers have been struck." Stollsteimer said. "It was because of the Upper Darby Police Department who also responded to that call that these officers are alive today. They were dragged out of danger by Upper Darby police officers."

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.