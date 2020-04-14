Easing restrictions on Stay-at-Home guidelines

“We just sent out a joint statement of a shared vision for a process and protocol a framework for reopening,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom.

He is teaming up with a coalition West Coast Governors From Oregon and Washington to lay out that framework on Tuesday.

In normally busy downtown Glendale stores remain closed, some were even boarded up as residents anticipated a return to normal.

“We have to be really careful. I’m not running back,” said Glendale Resident Martina Schmidt.

Most experts agree a staggered and slow return is best. We asked Tarzana Internal Medicine Dr. Michael Hirt who has treated dozens of COVID-19 patients when he thinks the state should reopen:

“California in my opinion is ready today to start opening back up,” said Hirt.

But Hirt cautioned that people will still need to socially distance, large gatherings aren’t likely to happen anytime soon and certain people will still have to stay home.

Maintaining a quarantine on all those who are older and all those who are sick or vulnerable,” said Hirt.

During his Monday briefing, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti didn’t provide a timeline of when Angelenos could return to work but said testing is critical.

“Get the testing out there especially for blood tests, get the tracing and tracking regime set up.”

And while many businesses continue to struggle USC Professor of Economics Nick Vyas fears that it may already be too late for some.

“I’m very much concerned about small to mid-sized companies because they don’t have the resources and capabilities to survive through this crisis,” said Vyas.

With more than 24,000 coronavirus cases and 700 deaths in California, many are eager to get back to work but.

“I think they should wait one more month in my opinion and open up gradually and see how it goes from there,” said Glendale Public Library Employee Rick Freire.

The Stay-at-Home Order for Los Angeles remains in place until May 15th for now. We will wait and see what the governor’s plans entail and what that reopening timeline might look like.