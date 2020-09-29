Early Voting: Central Florida poll locations and what to bring
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida residents will soon be able to early vote for the 2020 Presidential election.
Here are the counties that have early voting options and where you can vote in-person.
ORANGE COUNTY
Early voting in Orange County starts on October 19th and will go until November 1st.
You must bring a form of identification with you to vote, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID.
All early voting locations are open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.
OSCEOLA COUNTY
Early voting in Osceola County starts on October 19th and will go until November 1st.
You must bring a form of identification with you to vote, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID.
All early voting locations are open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.
SEMINOLE COUNTY
Early voting in Seminole County starts on October 19th and will go until November 1st.
You must bring a form of identification with you to vote, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID.
All early voting locations are open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.
BREVARD COUNTY
Early voting in Brevard County starts on October 19th and will go until November 1st.
You must bring a form of identification with you to vote, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID.
All early voting locations are open between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays and then 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekends.
Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.
VOLUSIA COUNTY
Early voting in Volusia County starts on October 19th and will go until November 1st.
You must bring a form of identification with you to vote, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID.
All early voting locations are open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.
MARION COUNTY
Early voting in Marion County starts on October 19th and will go until October 31st.
You must bring a form of identification with you to vote, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID.
All early voting locations are open between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.
ALACHUA COUNTY
Early voting in Alachua County starts on October 19th and will go until October 31st.
You must bring a form of identification with you to vote, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID.
All early voting locations are open between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.
FLAGLER COUNTY
Early voting in Flagler County starts on October 19th and will go until October 31st.
You must bring a form of identification with you to vote, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID.
All early voting locations are open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.
POLK COUNTY
Early voting in Polk County starts on October 19th and will go until November 1st.
You must bring a form of identification with you to vote, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID.
All early voting locations are open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.
Public health experts suggest that if you choose to vote in person, follow these guidelines to help you and those around you stay safe:
- Wear a mask and disinfect
- Maintain a good physical distance of at least six feet
- Fill out a sample ballot before coming
- Head to the polls at off-peak hours
- Try to reduce your risk of transmission leading up to the 2020 election
