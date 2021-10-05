Dry spell over: Rain chances rise for Central Florida this week

It's been a while but rain chances will slowly pepper back into the Central Florida forecast as we head through the remainder of the week.

An approaching front/low pressure combo will drift about the Eastern part of the Nation for the next few days. An area of "disturbed weather" currently in the Bahamas will move closer to the Southeast coast over the next 5 days. Florida remains stuck in the middle between these 2 sources of weather energy.

A developing Southerly wind flow will allow moisture to increase resulting in rising rain chances.

Coverage on Tuesday stands at roughly 30% but the coming days bring a sharper increase.

Friday and Saturday head for the 50-60%+ range with ease. Locally heavy downpours, gusty winds and a few isolated lightning strikes will be possible during this time. Severe weather is not expected.

Accumulations could be on the higher side from some communities with 1" possibly stacking up between mid-week and Saturday afternoon.

