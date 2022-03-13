Driver shot after being surrounded by motorcycles in possible road rage incident, deputies say

article

Flagler County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday night that left one man injured on I-95.

Officials said the shooting happened around 9:15 pm when the victim reported being shot at and injured on I-95 after being surrounded by motorcycles during an apparent road rage incident.

According to FCSO deputies, the victim did not receive life-threatening injuries, and the motorcycles continued traveling north on I-95 after the incident.

Flagler County detectives are investigating this case, which appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call 386-313-4911 or CrimeStoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS.