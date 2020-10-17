Driver, passenger in serious condition after crashing into Orange County home

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating after a car crashed into a home in Orange County early Saturday.

The FHP says the car was speeding northbound on Toledo Street around 4:45 a.m. when the driver lost control and struck a curb. The car crashed through a tree and a fence before flipping over and crashing into the side of the home.

Rescue crews extricated the driver and passenger, both 31-year-old men. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition. FHP says they will evaluate whether or not the driver was impaired.

Charges are pending against the driver. Fortunately, no one inside the home was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.