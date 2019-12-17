Dozens experience flat tires after cars strike pothole on westbound I-4 in Longwood

article

Dozens of drivers experienced flat tires after encountering a large pothole on westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Longwood late Tuesday evening.

Multiple cars were sidelined near mile marker 94 after striking the pothole which is located in the center lane of the roadway. We are streaming live on our Facebook page:

You can view live traffic conditions on our webite or by downloading the FOX 35 Weather and Traffic app. For those familiar with this section of I-4, it is in close proximity to a rest area and is presently undergoing construciton as part of the I-4 Ultimate Project. See map below: