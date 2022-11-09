DoorDash suspends food deliveries in some Florida cities because of Tropical Storm Nicole

article

DoorDash is suspending all operations, including food deliveries, across portions of eastern and central Florida because of the severe weather Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to bring to the state.

Operations will suspend beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the following areas:

Daytona Beach

Melbourne

Fort Lauderdale

Boca Raton

West Palm Beach

Port St. Lucie

Sunrise

The company plans to suspend all operations in Orlando and the surrounding areas from 9 p.m. Wednesday as Nicole makes its way across the state, a spokesperson said in a news release.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is expected to become a hurricane before it reaches the east coast of Florida Wednesday night.

The storm is expected to weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern United States Thursday through Friday, and it is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday afternoon.

