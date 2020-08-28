DOJ releases new details on shooting of Jacob Blake, identifies 2 other officers at scene

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Friday released new details in the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. The DOJ released the names of the other officers at the scene -- and indicated two Taser attempts by two different officers failed before Officer Rusten Sheskey fired seven times.

DOJ officials said Kenosha police were dispatched to a residence near 28th Street and 40th Avenue after a female caller reported that her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises.

During the incident, officers attempted to arrest Blake, 29.

Jacob Blake

DOJ officials said after the initial attempt to arrest Blake, Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey deployed a Taser. When that attempt failed, Kenosha Police Officer Vincent Arenas also deployed his taser, however, that Taser was also not successful in stopping Blake, according to the DOJ.

Blake then walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door and leaned forward, officials said. While holding onto Blake’s shirt, Officer Sheskey fired his service weapon seven times "into Mr. Blake’s back."

Advertisement

No other officer fired their weapon, DOJ officials noted.

Scene of police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha

The Kenosha Police Department does not have body cameras. Therefore, the officers were not wearing body cameras.

The shooting officer, Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, has been a law enforcement officer with Kenosha Police Department for seven years. Kenosha Police Officer Vincent Arenas has served with Kenosha Police Department since February 2019, with prior service with the United States Capitol Police Department. Also present was Kenosha Police Officer Brittany Meronek who joined Kenosha Police Department in January of this year.

During the investigation following the initial incident, Blake "admitted that he had a knife in his possession," officials said.

Jacob Blake

DCI agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Blake’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons.

Law enforcement immediately provided medical aid to Blake. Flight for Life transported Blake to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.