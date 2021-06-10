PULSE 5 Years: FOX 35 to host special honoring victims, survivors

article

Saturday marks 5 years since the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. Forty-nine people lost their lives and dozens more were injured when a man walked into the packed club on June 12, 2016 and opened fire.

On Friday, June 11, FOX 35 is broadcasting a special to commemorate the 5 year anniversary of the tragedy.

"PULSE 5 Years" explores the lasting impact on the SoDo neighborhood surrounding the former site of the nightclub. FOX 35 talks to neighbors and business owners about the evolution of their community over the last 5 years. We'll also tour a new exhibit commemorating the many memorials and tributes to the 49.

In a candid exclusive interview with FOX 35 News, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer reveals why it took him a full year to process the events of that night and he shares how his constant canine companion, Sammy, to this day, helps him deal with lasting emotions.

Tune in to FOX 35 News at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night for the half-hour special. You can also watch it live on the FOX 35 News app.

Watch FOX 35 News as we honor the 49 victims of Pulse.