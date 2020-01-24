'Do not approach': Authorities searching multiple counties for escaped Florida inmate

article

Authorities are conducting a multi-county search for a Florida inmate who escaped while working on his outside work squad assignment in Okeechobee.

Timothy L. Howton-McLaughlin, 28, is on the run. He is currently serving an eight-year prison sentence for trafficking in stolen property and burglary.

Investigators say on he disappeared on Thursday afternoon from the Okeechobee Correctional Institution Work Camp.

"An immediate lockdown and full count of the facility was conducted, and one inmate was discovered missing from his assigned location, along with an Florida Department of Corrections vehicle," officials said.

State and local law enforcement officials are coordinating a large-scale search effort focusing on highways and roads in the multi-county region. Residents and drivers in Okeechobee, Indian River, Saint Lucie, Highlands, Polk, Osceola, and Brevard may see additional law enforcement presence, including helicopters, while every effort is made to recapture this inmate.

Residents are warned to exercise caution.



Howton-McLaughlin is a white male with green eyes and short brown hair. He is 5-foot 9-inches tall, 150 pounds, with an athletic build. He has tattoos on his stomach. The inmate is suspected to be driving a 1995 white Ford F-150 pickup truck with a black pipe rack over the bed and cab, license plate DC7636.

If anyone sees the escaped inmate, do not approach and call 911 immediately.