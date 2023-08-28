Dixie County: Idalia updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Dixie County in response to Tropical Storm Idalia.

You can get information directly from Dixie County Emergency Management here.

Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced yet, but Dixie County Fire Rescue and Dixie County Emergency Services said they will send out any information as soon as possible on evacuations and shelters.

School closures

Dixie District Schools said they will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Other closures

We will update this information when it becomes available.

Sandbag locations

We will update this information when it becomes available.

