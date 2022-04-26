Districts choosing new options after Florida rejects some textbooks

Some districts are starting the process of selecting another textbook option for the fall after the state said some didn’t meet the mark. Seminole County School leaders are set to reconvene Wednesday to continue discussions.

Even as that process starts again, both the district and Fox 35 are digging for more specific answers about why the first-grade textbook was originally rejected. It's a big question mark that looms as staff try to pick another option.

The district uses Savvas Learning for kindergarten through fifth grade books. The textbook for first-graders is the one in question.

SCPS chose the textbook series from an initial list of state approved vendors, but the state updated the list this month noting some books aren’t okay anymore. According to the state, further review showed some books include CRT, social emotional learning, or don’t meet updated academic standards. SCPS says it's reached out to the state and the publisher to get more information.

Fox 35 reached out to Savvas for additional comment and was sent this statement Monday:

"Savvas has a long and successful track record of working with the Florida Department of Education to ensure that our instructional materials deliver high-quality, research-based pedagogy designed intentionally to align with Florida’s standards for mathematics. We are actively working with the Florida DOE to resolve any issues. We remain optimistic that our instructional materials for grades K-5 and 7 that were specifically developed to meet Florida’s B.E.S.T Standards, including the Mathematical Thinking and Reasoning Standards, will ultimately be accepted and delivered to our Florida customers, the school districts who are relying on our high-quality, blended, standards-aligned math programs."

The company didn't indicate what issue it was working to address.

The state has released examples of text it says "problematic". In one example, students use data on racial prejudice to solve math equations. The department of education says these examples were provided by the public – but didn’t offer any additional information.

Fox 35 emailed the state department specifically asking about the rubric used to determine if a text falls into the category of CRT. Also, where these examples were included in textbooks. I was told they received my request and would get back to me.

That first meeting with SCPS starts at 8:30 tomorrow morning.