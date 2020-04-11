Disney union workers reach coronavirus-related furlough agreement with resort

article

The largest union force of Disney World workers announced it has reached an agreement with Disney. Details will be released in a new conference on Saturday afternoon.

Service Trades Council Union represents around 40,000 workers.

Walt Disney World recently announced that they would begin furloughs of park employees at its parks in California and Florida beginning on April 19 because of the coronavirus pandemic. For those employees, the company will continue to pay for health insurance and a program that gives free education to hourly employees.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating impact on our world with untold suffering and loss, and has required all of us to make sacrifices. Over the last few weeks, mandatory decrees from government officials have shut down a majority of our businesses," the company said in a statement.

Employees with available paid time off can elect to use some or all of it at the start of the furlough period and, once furloughed, they are eligible to receive an extra $600 per week in federal compensation through the $2 trillion economic stimulus bill, as well as state unemployment insurance, the company stated.

Disney theme parks are closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.