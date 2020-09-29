Disney to lay off around 28,000 workers in Florida, California

Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

Two-thirds of the planned layoffs involve part-time workers but they ranged from salaried employees to nonunion hourly workers, Disney officials said.

Disney’s parks closed last spring as the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. The Florida parks reopened this summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen as the company awaits guidance from the state of California.

The company announced in a statement on Tuesday,.

"In light of the prolonged impact of COVID-19 on our business, including limited capacity due to physical distancing requirements and the continued uncertainty regarding the duration of the pandemic – exacerbated in California by the State’s unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen – we have made the very difficult decision to begin the process of reducing our workforce at our Parks, Experiences and Products segment at all levels, having kept non-working Cast Members on furlough since April, while paying healthcare benefits," said Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairman Josh D’Amaro.

Approximately 28,000 domestic employees will be affected, of which about 67% are part-time, according to D’Amaro.

"Over the past several months, we’ve been forced to make a number of necessary adjustments to our business, and as difficult as this decision is today, we believe that the steps we are taking will enable us to emerge a more effective and efficient operation when we return to normal. Our cast members have always been key to our success, playing a valued and important role in delivering a world-class experience, and we look forward to providing opportunities where we can for them to return,” D’Amaro added.

"We were disappointed to learn that the COVID-19 crisis has led Disney to make the decision to lay off Cast Members. Unlike at the other theme parks and hotels in Central Florida, Disney workers have a voice at the table because of our Union," read a statement from the Service Trades Council Union, which represents approximately 43,000 employees at Walt Disney World.

The union says it has begun negotiations with Disney about layoffs and its impact on union members.

"How many full-time and part-time Cast Members will be affected, how long health insurance and recall rights will continue and many other issues crucial to Cast Members are on the table. As soon as more information becomes available, we will notify our members."

The company did not say how many of the affected employees worked at the Anaheim theme park and how many worked at Disney World in Florida.