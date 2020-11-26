Disney to lay off 32,000 workers by March 2021

article

The coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt businesses across the world and Disney is no exception. On Wednesday, Disney provided an update on the company's finances and it says it plans to let thousands of workers go in 2021.

According to Disney's Form 10-K that was filed to the U.S. government, the company said it plans to terminate about 32,000 employees, primarily from the "Park, Experiences and Products" departments during the first half of the 2021 fiscal year.

Back in September, Disney announced it would lay off 28,000 workers. A spokesperson with Disney told FOX 11 the new figure (32,000 projected layoffs) includes the previously announced park layoffs (28,000 projected layoffs).

MORE NEWS: Theme parks expecting big crowds for Thanksgiving weekend

"During fiscal 2020 and continuing into fiscal 2021, the world has been, and continues to be, impacted by COVID-19. COVID-19 and measures to prevent its spread impacted our segments in a number of ways, most significantly at Parks, Experiences and Products where our theme parks were closed or operating at significantly reduced capacity for a significant portion of the year, cruise ship sailings and guided tours were suspended since late in the second quarter and retail stores were closed for a significant portion of the year."

Disney World parks in Orlando reopened in July. They recently increased capacity at the parks to 35 percent. It's not know how many of the newly announced layoffs are from the Central Florida parks.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: Analysts: Florida's tourism to experience uptick in 2021

As of November of 2020, Disneyland, Disney California Adventure and other major Califronia theme parks have remained closed due to the state's COVID-19 reopening guidelines.

Disney's downtown shopping mall reopened in July and Disney California Adventure reopened parts of Buena Vista Street earlier in the month.

You can click here to read Disney's Form 10-K.

Fox 11 Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for the FOX 35 Newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 app.