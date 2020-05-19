Disney Springs offers sneak peek at safety measures ahead of reopening

Disney Springs is making final preparations to reopen to the public on Wednesday, May 20.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment since we closed a couple months ago,” said Matt Simon, vice president of Disney Springs.

Guests will see many changes. The first, health checkpoints at every entry point. Before being allowed into the entertainment complex, visitors will first have to undergo a temperature check. Visitors will also be checked to make sure they are wearing a mask.

“It’s a very divisive issue and Disney does not do divisive, so they’re going to put their best smiley face on this, but they’re going to be politely and firmly enforcing the face masks,” said Seth Kubersky, theme park expert.

“We’re implementing new safety measures to ensure that our guests can enjoy Disney Springs, and we’ve got an incredible group of cast members here, circulating throughout the property to assist them in this way,” Simon said.

Roaming cast members will provide reminders to wear masks and keep social distancing. Signs and ground markings are in place to help with the physical distancing. All the shops and restaurants will have capacity limitations, so cues will be formed outside. Floor markings will help people keep their distance while in line.

Sanitation measures have been ramped up, but if guests believe they have come in contact with a dirty surface, hand sanitizer dispensers and handwashing stations will be situated throughout the district. Kubersky says protocols may change as Disney figures out what works and what doesn’t.

“We’re in a strange, new world now, so you go to Disney one day and you see something, a day later that might have changed. We’re going to be in an era where there’s a lot of experimentation, a lot of policies being updated regularly,” Kubersky said.

Disney Springs will reopen Wednesday at 10 a.m. Operating hours will return to normal 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily.

Disney is limiting capacity and will turn people away once it hits that limit. No word on what that limit will be. Parking will be limited to the Orange and Lime parking garages.

Approximately 50 of the 150 establishments will reopen at first.