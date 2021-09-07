Development chances increase for tropical system that could become depression near Florida

article

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a tropical system that could pass over Florida this week as a depression.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that showers and thunderstorms in association with a surface trough and an upper-level disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico is becoming more organized. A broad area of low pressure may be forming, they believe.

They explained that the system is expected to move northeastward through Wednesday evening and a tropical depression could form before it reaches the northeastern Gulf coast on Wednesday or Thursday. It will then cross the southeastern United States and emerge over the western Atlantic later this week. At that point, environmental conditions are expected to be unfavorable for further development.

Formation chances are at 60 percent over the next two to five days, the NHC said.

Despite its development, this tropical system is expected to likely bring heavy rainfall across portions of the Florida Panhandle and Georgia through Thursday with flooding possible. Rain chances will be highest Wednesday and Thursday, easing into the weekend as the low moves away from the state.

The NHC is also watching a tropical wave that is expected to emerge off of the western coast of Africa in a few days. Some development is possible as it moves west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic. Development chances are at zero percent over the next two days but 20 percent over the next five days.

Meanwhile, forecasters said that Hurricane Larry is getting closer to Bermuda and packing maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, making it a Category 2 storm. It should pass through the island on Thursday and then move near or over Newfoundland on Friday.

Gradual weakening is forecasted over the next few days but Larry will still remain a hurricane, they said.

While Larry's impactful winds remain far from Florida, ocean swells are expected to affect much of the beaches throughout the week and into the weekend. Rip currents will be a huge problem at our local beaches during this time.

"Larry will provide the area with some of the biggest and best quality surf we've seen locally in some time," says FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King. "The early mornings will offer up light local winds, grooming the incoming swell, making conditions extra special. As a surfer myself, I'm looking forward to catching a few as well."

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

