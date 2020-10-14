Detective wants to use satellites to help find missing mother

Satellite imagery from space could help solve the case of a missing Belle Isle mother.

The Belle Isle Police Department said that Stephanie Chitwood Hollingworth, 50, was last seen on September 25th at her home on Money Avenue. She took her purse when she left but not her cell phone. She could be traveling in a 2000 Silver Chevrolet Tahoe bearing Florida license plate 'Y50XUR.'

Her last known debit card transaction was reportedly at the Bank of America on Goldenrod Road on September 25th. Obtained surveillance video showed Stephanie walking in an aisle at the Walmart on South Goldenrod Road, which is near the bank, that same day.

Stephanie is said to be about 115 pounds, 5'4", with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray, black pants. She is the mother of three teenagers.

Bille Moore, a retired Orlando Police Detective, is now working with Stephanie Hollingworth's family to find her. He said that they are trying to get help from both public and private space agencies to search through any stored satellite imagery from the time she disappeared.

He explained that "If we could get a satellite taking a picture of this area and can see her vehicle here then maybe we could get another image of the vehicle leaving the parking lot and then go from there."

This is not unheard of for a missing person case. For example, someone browsing Google Earth once solved a 22-year-old case in South Florida after spotting a man's missing car in a pond.

