Deputies: Two women caught stealing mail

Two women are facing theft charges after Volusia County deputies say they caught them stealing mail.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies spotted a suspicious vehicle with its hazards on parked near a row of mailboxes at South Glencoe Road and Cone Lakes Drive in New Smyrna Beach early Tuesday morning.

Investigators say two women in the car, Kelly Thomas and Jessica Gilligan, told them the vehicle was having mechanical issues.

However, the sergeant on scene wrote in an incident report that he noticed multiple pieces of mail in plain view inside the vehicle.

Deputies say after searching the truck, they found mail from more than a dozen addresses.

Thomas and Gilligan are facing petit theft charges.