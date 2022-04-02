Deputies: Three children missing and endangered

article

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding three children after believing their safety is at risk in the company of their parents.

On Friday deputies went to their home on NE 182nd Place in Citra to help the Department of Children and Families to take the children into custody.

Deputies say DCF had a court order to take the three kids Kelton, Connor and Titus away from their parents 29-year-old dad Jarod Donald LaDuke and 28-year-old mom Ashley Sue Winningham, after the two had been avoiding the efforts of DCF workers to check the well-being of the kids.

Of the three children, Titus is the oldest at 2 years old, Connor is 1-year-old and Kelton is a newborn, born in February of this year.

Advertisement

Deputies ask if you know where the children are to call 911.