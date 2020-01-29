Deputies: Suspects pose as cashier and customer to burglarize Florida McDonald's locations

article

Deputies are trying to identify two men who they believe robbed multiple McDonald's locations in Kissimmee.

The Osceola County Sheriff's office said that deputies responded to the McDonald's on S. John Young Parkway in Kissimmee on Sunday night. They said that they learned from management that a man, posed as an employee and wearing a McDonald's uniform, entered the business and walked towards the cash register. The suspect began to work as the cashier when a second subject approached the cashier and placed an order.

They said that the suspect then opened the cash register and removed cash. The two then ran out of the business together.

This is said to be the second incident involving the same suspect wearing the McDonald's uniform. The first incident occurred on Christmas at the McDonald's on W. Irlo Bronson Highway in Kissimmee.

Deputies described the suspect in the McDonald's uniform as a black male, in his mid-20s, about 6'02'', and 170 pounds. The second suspect was described as a black male in his late 20's, standing at about 5'10", and weighing 230 pounds.

The Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of these suspects, please contact them at 407-348-2222.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.