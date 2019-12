Volusia County Sheriff's Office are currently working a deputy-involved shooting.

Deputies say the shooting happened at a home on Gaucho Circle in Deltona.

Sheriff's office says a man shot a woman, then deputies shot and killed the man.

The Volusia County Sheriff tells us the woman is being treated and no deputies were injured in the incident.

