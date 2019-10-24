Deputies searching St. Cloud property after missing Osceola County mother disappears

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a woman who was first reported missing on Wednesday but has not been seen since Monday afternoon. They are asking for the public's help with any information on the whereabouts of Nicole Montalvo, 33.

Deputies said Montalvo dropped off her son with the child's father and her former in-laws at a home on Hixon Ave. in St. Cloud, around 5 p.m. on Monday. According to deputies, Montalvo was supposed to pick up her son from Harmony Community School on Tuesday afternoon, but she never showed up, and her cellphone has been turned off ever since.

"We believe she has disappeared under suspicious circumstances," said Osceola County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jacob Ruiz during a news conference on Thursday. "She disappeared out of the blue on Monday night, with no trace of any communication of anybody. She didn’t come the next day to pick up her son. That’s completely out of character for her."

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office first received word of Montalvo's disappearance on Wednesday, when deputies began searching for her. Part of that investigation has included a closer examination of a property in St. Cloud, where a dig is underway by crime scene technicians. Investigators have taped-off the yard and house in the 3900 block of Hixon Ave., which is home to Montalvo's ex-husband. Christopher Ortero-Rivera.

"There's different kinds of buildings back there -- trailers and things like that, wooded area and a pond on the property. We are going to comb the entire property, so it's going to take quite a while," Ruiz said of the search efforts.

Deputies said Ortero-Rivera, 31, was arrested last year, accused of robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault involving Montalvo. Authorities said there is a history of domestic violence between Montalvo and her ex-husband. Two weeks ago, Montalvo wrote the judge requesting that an order of protection be dropped. Detectives said he is not cooperating in their investigation; however, he is not considered a suspect.

For residents along Hixon Ave., it’s concerning as investigators search five acres of property.

"I woke up this morning and came outside and there were sheriff’s units everywhere, then forensics unit came in," said neighbor Gary Wood. "They’ve been mostly looking around. I was asked if they had been doing any digging."

Friends and relatives hope the missing mother is located.

"They had a super-close connection. They absolutely adored each other," said friend Kara Decamillo, who has known Nicole and her son for years. "It’s just heartbreaking. It’s so sad, so sad."

Decamillo described Montalvo as "super sweet" and an attentive mom.

"Hopefully, everybody won’t give up hope, and they’ll keep trying to find her," she said.

Montalvo was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222.