Deputies searching for missing Orange County girl, 10-year-old Trouss Byrd

article

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are currently searching for a missing child.

Trouss Byrd, 10, was last seen leaving her family’s home at 6 p.m. ooff Cabo San Lucas Drive. She was wearing a long-sleeve shirt with butterflies, blue pajama pants with stars, and silver unicorn flip flops.

She is described as being about 4 feet, 9 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. See her picture in the bulletin attached. Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.