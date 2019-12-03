Deputies searching for missing and endangered elderly man from Cocoa

article

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is searching for an 82-year-old man who has not been seen since Monday morning.

Marvin Johnson was reported missing from his home in the South Denton Circle area in Cocoa. Deputies say he left in his vehicle between 7:00 and 8:00 a.m. headed to an auto repair shop on Peachtree Street, but never arrived.

"Mr. Johnson is 5’07” tall, weighing 105 pounds, with very short cropped, gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown, button down, long-sleeve shirt, khaki pants, with a brown hat and shoes," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Johnson is believed to be driving a 1994 silver Mercury Marquis with the Florida license tag Z5RFW. Deputies say he suffers from "the infirmities of aging" and is considered missing and endangered.

Anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Mr. Johnson is asked to please call Agent Nalicia Bailey of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, West Precinct General Crimes Unit, via the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Communications Center at 321-633-7162.

