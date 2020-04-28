Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old Florida girl

article

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating 11-year-old Trinity Paige Lester.

Trinity was last seen on Monday at her home off of N. Groveland way in Crystal River around 8:40 p.m.

She is believed to be wearing the green jacket shown in the photo. Deputies say she is a Crystal River Middle School student with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at (352)726-1121, or 9-1-1.