Deputies searching for man at Alexander Springs Recreation Area after canoe overturns

A search is underway for a man who went missing within the Alexander Springs Recreation Area on Sunday after a canoe overturned and he became separated from his group, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Davidson Anjab, 39, was canoeing with two other people on Sunday when their canoe overturned, Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Two of the men were able to make it back to the canoe, but Anjab did not. The two men reportedly told authorities that Anjab made it to shore and "yelled to them that he could walk back and meet up with them," the post said. He hasn't been seen since.

Lake County's Marine Patrol Unit is searching for the man, along with helicopters, K-9 deputies, mounted posse, among other resources, authorities said.