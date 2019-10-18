Deputies search for missing Seminole County boy, 11

article

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Dyvian Lamar Hall was seen on Friday afternoon near High Castle Lane and Wekiva Springs Road in Longwood, then around 7:36 p.m., he was spotted at a Walmart gas station located on Balmy Beach Dr. in Apopka. Around 9 p.m., parishioners of an Orange County church located in the 2000 block of E. Semoran Blvd. in Apopka said they saw a boy matching Hall's description.

Hall has black hair and browns eyes, was last seen wearing black pants, a burgundy shirt with white specks, and black Converse sneakers. Anyone with information on Dyvian’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650.