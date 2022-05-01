Deputies open fire on suspect held up in a McDonald's

Orange County Sheriff's Office Is investigating after deputies shot at a woman at a local McDonald's overnight.

Just before 11 p.m. deputies responded to a call of an armed robbery the McDonald's at the intersection of South Orange Blossom Trail and Holden Avenue.

Deputies say a woman in her 30s was shooting inside the restaurant and made threatening statements. No one was shot, and all the customers and employees were able to get out shortly afterward. However, the suspect stayed inside.

At some point when the deputies were outside the restaurant she began to open fire from inside toward the deputies. Three deputies shot back at her. No one was hit though.

It would take the sheriff's office over six hours to negotiate with her to get her to come out. She eventually surrendered just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, and the three deputies are on temporary administrative leave while the sheriff's office completes their internal investigation.