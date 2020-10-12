Deputies offer $5,000 reward for information after 2 teens are shot

article

Deputies are asking the public for information after two teens were shot in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to AMVETS Post No. 30 on Ferguson Drive in reference to a shooting on Saturday afternoon. They found a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

They said that both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators confirmed to FOX 35 that they believe the shooting is tied to gang violence.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call 1-800-423-TIPS. Those who have information could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

