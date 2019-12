The Orange County Sheriff's Office is working a death investigation in Apopka.

Deputies say a man in his 20s was found dead on Monday on Old Apopka Road near the West Orange bike trail.

Officials said they were responding to a call of a man down at around 12:47 p.m.

Officials are not calling it a homicide, instead are calling it a death investigation.

They have not said who the man is or if the death is suspicious.