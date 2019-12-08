Deputies: Man fatally shot outside of DeBary warehouse

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is still searching for answers after they said that a man was shot and killed in DeBary on Sunday night.

They said that it all started on Sunday just after 7 p.m. when a woman called 911 saying that a man had been shot and killed outside of a warehouse on Highbanks Road.

The person who the 911 caller said was the offender reportedly returned to the scene and was detained by authorities.

Deputies have not released the name of the victim.

This story is developing, tune in to Good Day Orlando on FOX 35 News between 4 and 10 a.m. for the latest.