Deputies: Man arrested after carjacking vehicle, driving off with elderly man still inside

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested after carjacking a vehicle and taking off with an elderly man still inside.

They said that deputies responded to the 2000 block of Consulate Drive near the Florida Mall on Tuesday afternoon in reference to a carjacking.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office confirmed that a man, 33-year-old Angel Campos, pulled two people out of their vehicle and took off with the car. However, there was still an elderly man inside the car.

Thankfully, they confirmed that the victims were not injured. Campos has since been arrested for Carjacking and Kidnapping With a Gun.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.