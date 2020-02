article

Volusia County deputies say they are searching for a teenage runaway who may be in Downtown DeLand.

Deputies say Johnathan Riggs, 17, has made suicidal statements.

They say he is likely with a female teenage friend who likes to visit Downtown DeLand.

Deputies say she recently shaved the hair on the sides of her head and that her hair is hot pink.

Anyone who might have seen Riggs is asked to call 911.