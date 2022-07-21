Teenage girl 'accidentally' shot by family member at Orlando condo complex, deputies say

A 17-year-old girl is in the hospital after accidentally being shot by a family member, according to Orange County deputies.

This happened at the Las Palmas at Sand Lake Condos on Sky Lake Circle. Deputies responded to the condo complex around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday.

According to investigators, several people – all family members – were inside the apartment when one accidentally fired while mishandling a gun.

"The victim, a 17-year-old female, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," the sheriff's office said.

The investigation is ongoing.



