Deputies investigating possible carjacking near Florida Mall

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that they are investigating a possible carjacking that occurred on Tuesday near the Florida Mall.

They said that deputies responded to the 2000 block of Consulate Drive at 1:11 p.m. in reference to a possible carjacking.

Victims were forced out of a vehicle by a man, they added. However, those victims are safe now and accounted for.

The vehicle reportedly has not been recovered yet. The Sheriff's Office also did not provide any suspect information.

