Deputies investigating aggravated battery that resulted in man's death
ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating what they are calling an aggravated battery in a neighborhood off of American Blvd.
Upon arrival, deputies located a victim with obvious signs of trauma to the body, they said. The victim was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. Suspects are still on the loose. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and the investigation is still ongoing.